The chief executive of Australian carrier Qantas has topped a list of the top 100 LGBT executives – as the country is balloted for its views on legalising same-sex marriage.

Irish-born Australian Alan Joyce joined the airline in 2000 and has been described as a “passionate advocate for LGBT+ rights” in the LGBT Executives list compiled by the Financial Times and networking group OUTstanding.

Also on the list is Stacey Friedman, general counsel at JP Morgan Chase, and Jim Fitterling, the chief operating officer for material sciences at chemical company DowDuPont.

