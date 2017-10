Sir Alex Ferguson has emphasised the importance of leadership as he visited a Glasgow university's New York campus.

The former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager spoke at Glasgow Caledonian New York College in a "landmark" stage of its development.

Sir Alex, who is from Govan and is an honorary graduate of Glasgow Caledonian University, also talked about the importance of young people at the postgraduate college which in June was given authority to award degrees in New York.

