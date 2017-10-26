Sir Alex Ferguson has emphasised the importance of leadership as he visited a Glasgow university's New York campus.

The former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager spoke at Glasgow Caledonian New York College in a "landmark" stage of its development.

Sir Alex, who is from Govan and is an honorary graduate of Glasgow Caledonian University, also talked about the importance of young people at the postgraduate college which in June was given authority to award degrees in New York.

He explored the theme of leadership in conversation with Sir Michael Moritz KBE, a philanthropist and venture capitalist who teamed up with Sir Alex to write the book Leading: Learning from Life and My Time at Manchester United, which analysed effective leadership and long-term, transformational success.

The former football manager said: "I am a committed supporter of Glasgow Caledonian, a vibrant university which does important research and changes the course of many young people's lives.

"It is a huge pleasure to see the university take a step forward with the launch of Glasgow Caledonian New York College."

Ferguson also hosted a related lunchtime leadership event at Glasgow Caledonian New York College.

Attendees included representatives from New York's finance and fashion sectors, GCU alumni and Glasgow-born photographer Harry Benson.

Sir Alex said: "When I came for my honorary degree I was taken to a class of 11-year-olds on campus who were being told not to be afraid of universities.

"Youth has always been important to me. I love to see young people develop and how they develop as human beings is as important as how they develop as footballers."

University Principal Professor Pamela Gillies added: "We are immensely grateful to Sir Alex and Sir Michael for coming to Glasgow Caledonian New York College at the start of our inaugural academic year. Staff and students are proud to see our University become ever more outward-facing.

"In this great city of New York we are delighted to be able to offer programmes in fashion, risk management and finance which merge business imperatives with sustainability and ethical values."