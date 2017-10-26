RANGERS have today sacked manager Pedro Caixinha and brought an end to his seven-month Ibrox tenure.

Pressure had been mounting on the Portuguese in recent days after a poor start to the Premiership campaign and the defeat to Motherwell on Sunday was the final straw for many supporters.

Caixinha watched on from the stands as his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

And Dave King chaired a board meeting at Ibrox on Thursday morning as Caixinha’s future came under the spotlight once again.

The 46-year-old has now left the Light Blues as the Gers board begin the search for their third manager three seasons.

A club statement read: "The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

"Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.

"Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, will take charge of the first-team in the interim, just as he did earlier this year.

"The priority is to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible, but the Board will take as much time as is necessary to secure the right person capable of representing Rangers and providing the brand of football supporters rightly expect.

"We, the Board, appreciate this is a difficult time for all Rangers supporters and we thank you for your patience and know Graeme and the players will receive your full backing in the days ahead.

"We thank Pedro and his backroom staff for their efforts and commitment and wish them well for the future."