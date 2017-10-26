Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie has pressed the First Minister to "restore lost value in people's pay" to public sector workers by committing to an above inflation increase in their wages.

He said 1% public sector pay cap, which the Scottish Government has pledged to lift, has led to a 14% real terms drop in wages in the past five years.

Speaking at First Minister Questions, he said: "The commitment has been given to lift the 1% pay cap but no commitment has yet been given to an inflation-based increase, a real terms increase, restoring the lost value in people's pay that they have suffered over recent years."

