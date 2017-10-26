IT is known as the city of jam, jute and journalism, but even its biggest fans would struggle to describe it as particularly warm.

But now Dundee has been named as one of the hottest destinations for world travellers, ranked alongside Shanghai, Madagascar and the Faroe Islands as one of the hip places to visit next year.

The renowned newspaper The Wall Street Journal has included the City of Discovery on its top ten destinations in 2018 for “adventurous sophisticates, curious foodies and deep-pocketed beach bums”.

Highlighting the opening of the new V&A Museum of Design, the newspaper has branded Dundee Scotland;s coolest city, saying: “In 2018 the V&A Museum of Design will debut as the centrepiece of a $1.5 billion transformation of the faded riverfront.

“Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the new V&A will celebrate the country’s unsung design heritage – from jute to Minecraft.”

The £80.11 million museum, the first in Scotland to be dedicated to design, is being built in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and will host V&A exhibitions as well as developing its own.

It sits at the heart of a £1 billion redevelopment of the city’s waterfront, which will include a new marina, port developments, offices, hotels, bars, shops, cafes and residential accommodation along with the City Quay - which features a new wakeboarding centre, and the Olympia swimming pool.

It has also seen the replacement of he city’s dilapidated railway station, with a £14m five-storey complex, complete with shops and a hotel.

It is projected the V&A could bring 500,000 extra tourists to Dundee in its inaugural year in 2017, with 300,000 more following every year thereafter.

The Wall Street Journal is considered America’s most widely-read newspaper and their digital edition reaches a global audience of 42.4 million readers per month.

Dundee has previously been named “coolest little city in Britain” by GQ Magazine, and the local authority has strived for years to raise its profile.

It is in the running to be picked as European Capital of Culture in 2023, with the official bid document submitted yesterday.

The 80-page document, which has not been made public, is understood to include 110 new projects across the city.

Dundee is competing against Leeds, Belfast, Nottingham and Milton Keynes, with both Hungary and the UK each hosting a Capital.

Jim Clarkson, Regional Director at VisitScotland, said: “We’ve always known Dundee was ‘cool’ and now we can say it is ‘hot’ too, thanks to The Wall Street Journal.

“To be named as a must-visit destination, in such a prestigious publication, is testament to the hard work and dedication of our local tourism partners in continuing to revitalise the region and deliver a top quality experience for visitors.

“The city is buzzing around the multi-million pound makeover of the waterfront and the opening of the V&A Museum of Design, Dundee in 2018 and it’s fantastic to see this excitement has spread beyond our shores.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is integral to sustaining communities across Scotland by generating income, creating jobs and stimulating social change – and accolades like this will help to build the reputation of Dundee and boost the local economy.”

