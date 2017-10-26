A CAR has caused chaos for rail passengers after driving on to a remote train track.

The red vehicle has driven on to the railway line at Bowling station, causing services to be cancelled.

Scotrail tweeted about the problems around 4.30pm today, saying they are expectant disruption until around 8pm today.

Emergency services are understood to be at the scene along with Scotrail staff, who are working to clear the line.

It is not yet known if the driver of the vehicle has been injured in the incident.

Services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh will start and end at Dalmuir, while Airdrie to Balloch trains will start and end at Hyndland.

Cumbernauld to Dumbarton trains will start and end at Garscadden.,

A Scotrail spokesman said: " Services are currently suspended due to a vehicle that has come onto the line at Bowling.

"Engineers and Police are currently on site waiting to remove it from the line."