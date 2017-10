A COUPLE whose bodies spent almost 15 years in a mortuary after being discovered in the basement of a former fishmonger's shop have been buried despite a bid by their son to stop it.

Eugenios and Hilda Marcel were embalmed after they died in Edinburgh in the late 80s and early 90s.

Their son Melvyn Marcel lost a legal bid to stop a Edinburgh City Council arranging their funerals saying he wanted to build a fridge in his Edinburgh home to place the bodies in until he builds a mausoleum in the property.

