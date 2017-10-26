SACKED Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has the ignominy of having the shortest period in charge of any manager at Ibrox.

His 227 days in charge at Rangers makes it the shortest ever stay in the hot seat - outside of temporary caretaker appointments.

His short-lived reign surpasses Paul Le Guen's 199 days at the helm by nearly a month. The Frenchman said he started at Ibrox on June 19, 2006 and parted company with the club on January 4, 2007.

Mark Warburton who arrived at Ibrox on June 15, 2015 comes next lasting a year and 240 days.

David White (right) who arrived in in November, 1967  to replace Scott Symon lasted two years and 26 days.

Jock Wallace's second spell at the Ibrox helm lasted for two years and 148 days from November 1983.

Willie Waddell only managed little over a month longer coming to Ibrox in December, 1969 and serving for two years and 182 days.

Dick Advocaat's three year and 194 day reign began in June 1998.

Ally McCoist outlasted the Dutchman by 25 days.

Walter Smith managed 4 years and 126 days after arriving in January, 2007.

Alex McLeish managed a month-and-a-half longer with his four years and 169 days from December, 2001.

Graeme Souness who arrived at Ibrox in May, 1986 served four years and 350 days.

But the longest serving Rangers manager by a good 14 years was Bill Struth. But when he was manager between May 1920 and June 1954 - hiring and firing was just not the done thing.

