Two carers arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman who has not been seen for almost 18 years are due in court later.
Edward Cairney, 76, and Avril Jones, 57, were held as part of a major investigation by Police Scotland into the whereabouts of Margaret Fleming.
The 36-year-old was reported missing in October last year from her home in Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde.
But police said the last independent sighting of her was actually at a family event on December 17 1999.
Cairney and Jones are due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday, when further details of their arrest are expected to emerge.
A force spokesman said: "We can confirm that a man aged 76, and a woman aged 57, have been arrested in connection with the Margaret Fleming investigation.
"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
Ms Fleming is thought to have lived with her father in Port Glasgow before he died in October 1995.
She is then said to have lived with her grandparents and her mother, but later moved in with carers in 1997.
Ms Fleming is described as 5ft 5in with a heavy build, collar-length black hair and brown eyes.
When reported missing on October 28 last year, she was said to be wearing a green tartan fleece, dark trousers, dark Karrimor boots and was carrying a handbag.
