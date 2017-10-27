ORGANISERS of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have unveiled the full line-up of performers who will take revellers into the New Year.
Following the announcement of Rag’n’Bone Man as the headline act for Concert in the Gardens, English songwriter Declan McKenna and Edinburgh singer Nina Nesbitt have been announced as support acts.
Underbelly has recruited a team of sound, light, audio visual and production designers to produce celebrations on the December 31.
Across the Street Party arena, hosted by Sanjeev Kholi of Still Game, three stages promise “different vibes” for the 60,000 revellers who will attend.
Synth-pop act The Human League will headline the Waverley Stage with Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) winners Sacred Paws providing the opening performance.
Niteworks, four childhood friends from the Isle of Skye, will use spoken word and Gaelic tunes with electronica and dance music.
Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 promise to bring the unexpected to the Hogmanay celebrations with “laughter yoga and hug-offs”.
Charlie Wood, of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the full music line-up which we’re immensely proud of.”
