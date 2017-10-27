A pair of amateur golfers toasted their success on the course where they defied the odds by hitting consecutive holes in one.

Jayne Mattey and Clair Shine achieved the feat at the same 13th hole one after the other at East Berkshire Golf Club in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

The odds of two players from the same foursome acing the same hole is calculated at 17 million to one, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry.

