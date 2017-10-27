A MAN who imported a child-like sex doll has had his sentence reduced at the Court of Appeal.

The prosecution of 49-year-old Andrew Dobson, who was jailed for a total of 32 months at Chester Crown Court in June, was the first of its kind in the UK.

Dobson, of Wistaston, Crewe, who lost his job on conviction, was given a two-year sentence for the offence plus eight months for making indecent images of children.

Loading article content

Reducing Dobson’s sentence to 18 months, the judges said that the most serious offence was the possession of the “truly dreadful” images.

That merited a sentence of 12 months with six months for the doll.