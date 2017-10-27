PARENTS are to protest against plans to close the City of Edinburgh Music School, the only free music school of its kind in Europe.
Edinburgh City Council has come under criticism over the move to axe the “jewel in the crown” of the city education service. It has helped steer dozens of gifted young musicians – alumni include Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, and international jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith.
Under the proposal, councillors will consider the “creation of a Citywide Equity and Excellence Music Service” described as a “service transformation” as part of plans to save £21 million from next year’s budget.
Parents have contacted councillors ahead of the meeting today.
The proposal would be to have music tuition provided separately across the city but this would still be free.
Dr Helen Wright, an internationally renowned educator and parent of a seven-year-old at the music school, described the plan as unbelievable.
She said: “As an educator – and headteacher – both in the UK and internationally, I have always striven to make sure that students are given the opportunity to stretch themselves and develop their own particular talents. Music education is incredibly important in all schools and for well-documented reasons; for children who have a special musical talent and who cannot live without music, they need specialist programmes which stretch and challenge them, and this is what the City of Edinburgh Music School, a National Centre of Excellence, does.
“Children come from all over the city to the school; some have relocated from abroad. This is a real jewel in the crown of Edinburgh’s educational services, and a vital frontline service for these children.”
Ian Perry, Edinburgh education chief, said: “The proposal to create a Citywide Equity and Excellence Music Service gives scope for increasing the number of pupils who can access creative instrumental music in larger groups across the city.”
