PARENTS are to protest against plans to close the City of Edinburgh Music School, the only free music school of its kind in Europe.

Edinburgh City Council has come under criticism over the move to axe the “jewel in the crown” of the city education service. It has helped steer dozens of gifted young musicians – alumni include Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, and international jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith.

Under the proposal, councillors will consider the “creation of a Citywide Equity and Excellence Music Service” described as a “service transformation” as part of plans to save £21 million from next year’s budget.

