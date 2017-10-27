PARENTS are to protest against plans to close the City of Edinburgh Music School, the only free music school of its kind in Europe.

Edinburgh City Council has come under criticism over the move to axe the “jewel in the crown” of the city education service. It has helped steer dozens of gifted young musicians – alumni include Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, below and international jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith.

Under the proposal, councillors will consider the “creation of a Citywide Equity and Excellence Music Service” described as a “service transformation” as part of plans to save £21 million from next year’s budget.

Above: Saxophonist Tommy Smith

Parents have contacted councillors ahead of the meeting today.

The proposal would be to have music tuition provided separately across the city but this would still be free.

Dr Helen Wright, below, an internationally renowned educator and parent of a seven-year-old at the music school, described the plan as unbelievable.

She said: “As an educator – and headteacher – both in the UK and internationally, I have always striven to make sure that students are given the opportunity to stretch themselves and develop their own particular talents.

"Music education is incredibly important in all schools and for well-documented reasons; for children who have a special musical talent and who cannot live without music, they need specialist programmes which stretch and challenge them, and this is what the City of Edinburgh Music School, a National Centre of Excellence, does.

“Children come from all over the city to the school; some have relocated from abroad. This is a real jewel in the crown of Edinburgh’s educational services, and a vital frontline service for these children.”

Ian Perry, Edinburgh education convener, above, said: “The proposal to create a Citywide Equity and Excellence Music Service gives scope for increasing the number of pupils who can access creative instrumental music in larger groups across the city particularly in primary schools and areas where there is a lower uptake of instrumental music at secondary school.

“A high quality instrumental music service in every mainstream school would be maintained and the integrated specialist provision currently provided by the City of Edinburgh Music School would be delivered in several sites across the city so fulfilling our commitment for developing our gifted and talented pupils.

"In addition, we would explore ways of strengthening our partnerships with professional music organisations and we have committed to protecting free school music.

“The proposal for a Citywide Equity and Excellence Music Service is part of our wider budget consultation which runs until 15 December. I would ask everyone to give us their feedback and all views will be considered before a decision is made in February.”

The website for the music school, based at Flora Stevenson Primary and Broughton High, says: "Nowhere else in Europe is there a school in the maintained sector which offers a complete specialist music programme from primary to secondary level in two neighbouring centres."

Entrance is by audition and successful applicants are then involved in intensive training which includes regular practice, various ensembles and individual expert tuition.

This paves the way for students to secure positions in some of the most prestigious colleges, universities, ensembles, orchestras and media organisations in the world.

Last year 90 children applied and 61 were accepted, with high achievement rates among those already attending.

Among their musical highlights, pupils have performed with the Palestine Youth Orchestra UK tour at the Royal Festival Hall in London as well as being involved in the Edinburgh International and Fringe Festivals.

former Music School student Lisa Kerr, above, was last year appointed as the first female principal at Gordonstoun School.