Proposals to ban the smacking of children in Scotland can be introduced at Holyrood after winning cross-party support.

Green MSP John Finnie has secured the backing of more than 20 MSPs from across the parliament’s five parties for his Member’s Bill.

The legislation would remove the defence of “justifiable assault’’ in Scots law, which allows parents to use physical punishment to admonish a child.

The move would make Scotland the first part of the UK to introduce a ban on smacking children.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government confirmed it would work with Mr Finnie to ensure the Bill becomes law.