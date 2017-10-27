THERESA May’s Government has been accused of showing “contempt” and “utter disdain” for the UK Parliament after it announced that a minister would respond within 12 weeks to any Opposition motion in the Commons supported by MPs.
The announcement by Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, comes after a wave of Government abstentions on motions tabled by Labour, which were subsequently passed by MPs unopposed. The motions are non-binding and do not require any change in policy by ministers.
Last week, Labour forced a vote on a motion calling for a pause in the rollout of Universal Credit, which was backed by 299 votes to none. Other votes in recent weeks on issues such as social care and the public sector pay cap have been passed without opposition by the Government.
In light of the Universal Credit vote, John Bercow, the Commons Speaker, demanded the Government explain how it planned to proceed in such future circumstances.
Ms Leadsom explained the 12-week period was proposed to “allow thoughtful consideration” of points raised and for collective discussion across Government.
Pete Wishart, the SNP’s Shadow Leader, branded Ms Leadsom’s statement “woeful” and mocked how ministers would make an urgent response to a vote “within a 12-week period”.
“Instead of a statement months later, why not just get the Government to agree what this House has democratically agreed with its votes,” he added.
Christine Jardine, the LibDem Scotland spokeswoman said: “This is the latest example of a Conservative government who are showing utter disdain for Parliament.”
