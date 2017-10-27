BALLOT papers are popping through letterboxes in the contest to succeed Kezia Dugale as Scottish Labour leader.

Party members and eligible supporters can decide between centrist candidate Anas Sarwar and left-winger Richard Leonard.

Former MP Mr Sarwar was elected to Holyrood in 2016 where he is the party’s health spokesman. Mr Leonard, also an MSP, is a former trade union organiser. He said the party was at a turning point and Mr Sarwar said he wanted to lead the Scottish Labour Party back to power.

Ms Dugdale was the third Scottish Labour leader to leave the post since the 2014 independence referendum.