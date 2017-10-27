GAMEKEEPERS are seeking urgent talks over an escalation in the vandalism of legal traps by wildlife activists and members of the public.
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has reported increasing incidences of intentional damage to predator control traps and snares operated as part of their employment.
In the last two weeks it says legal Fenn traps have been vandalised, rail traps smashed, wires cut and traps left in the open air in Tayside, Perthshire, Angus, Speyside, Grampian, Tomatin and the Great Glen area.
In one incident in Angus 22 traps, approved for legal predator control by Scottish Natural Heritage, were damaged in one afternoon.
The SGA, which represents 5,300 members in Scotland, believes the number of incidents is now becoming “unsustainable” and lawful businesses are being targeted.
The organisation says specific offences need to be clarified around vandalism and interference of legal traps and is seeking discussions with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland.
Alex Hogg, SGA chairman, said: “Members are extremely worried. The situation can’t go on like this. The biggest problem is the law, as written, and the lack of a specific offence.
“Every time damage or interference is reported, police say no crime has been committed.
“Yet, if a trap was interfered with by a member of the public and a non-target animal was caught in that trap, a gamekeeper could lose his general licence and charges would be brought.
“That surely cannot be allowed to continue.”
