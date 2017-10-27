A member of extreme right-wing terror group National Action is due in court charged with encouragement to commit murder in relation to Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

Christopher Lythgoe, 31, of Warrington, Cheshire, who is reportedly a leader of the group, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of the offence and a separate charge of belonging to a proscribed organisation.

In a statement, West Lancashire MP Ms Cooper said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, especially the counter-terrorism police, for keeping me, my staff and the public safe.

