NICOLA Sturgeon has demanded “absolute clarity” from Theresa May over the UK Government’s plans for a transition period post Brexit, claiming that business confidence had been seriously undermined because of recent comments from UK ministers.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the First Minister also makes clear her administration’s and Holyrood’s total opposition to a no-deal scenario and that if the UK were faced with such a situation, then “no Brexit” would be preferable. Ms Sturgeon also suggests the Scottish Parliament should be able to take a view on a no-deal scenario, raising the prospect of a parliamentary clash and an attempt at a possible veto.

The FM notes how for some time she has felt that in the event of Brexit a sensible transition period is essential to allow businesses and governments across the UK and beyond to manage the “profound uncertainties” of the Brexit process and that she welcomed Mrs May’s commitment to a two-year transition period in her Florence speech.

Loading article content