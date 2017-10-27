NICOLA Sturgeon has demanded “absolute clarity” from Theresa May over the UK Government’s plans for a transition period post Brexit, claiming that business confidence had been seriously undermined because of recent comments from UK ministers.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the First Minister also makes clear her administration’s and Holyrood’s total opposition to a no-deal scenario and that if the UK were faced with such a situation, then “no Brexit” would be preferable. Ms Sturgeon also suggests the Scottish Parliament should be able to take a view on a no-deal scenario, raising the prospect of a parliamentary clash and an attempt at a possible veto.
The FM notes how for some time she has felt that in the event of Brexit a sensible transition period is essential to allow businesses and governments across the UK and beyond to manage the “profound uncertainties” of the Brexit process and that she welcomed Mrs May’s commitment to a two-year transition period in her Florence speech.
“However, since then, and particularly as a result of your comments in the House of Commons on Monday, the clarity of your intentions, and thus the confidence of business that there will be a sensible transition period agreed quickly, has been seriously undermined.
“This relates, in particular, to your comments suggesting no transition can be agreed or formalised until there is agreement on the future relationship.
“I am, therefore, urgently seeking your assurances that you are committed to rapidly putting in place transition arrangements that will meet the needs of business.”
As The Herald has reported Whitehall sources have indicated that a bilateral meeting between the PM and FM is due to take place soon to discuss Brexit, including the passage of the UK Government’s flagship EU Withdrawal Bill.
Ms Sturgeon goes on in her letter to say: “Given the differences in recent statements both from you and from those ministers with responsibility for Brexit I believe absolute clarity of the UK Government’s aims in this regard is required and would be welcomed.
Can you confirm that:
*you are urgently seeking agreement on a transition arrangement of at least two years with the aim of securing that agreement by the end of this year;
*this will be based on the current structure of EU rules: a steady state transition and
*you are not making your agreement to such a transition conditional on agreement before March 2019 on the detailed terms of the future relationship between the UK and EU?
The FM adds: “I am increasingly concerned by the possibility that your negotiations may result in a ‘no deal’ scenario.
“The Scottish Parliament gave a clear view this week that a no-deal situation would not be acceptable and I believe that if the UK finds itself in that position, that no Brexit would be preferable to no deal - or indeed a bad deal - and that each of the Parliaments in the UK must have the opportunity to take a view on that.
“I look forward to your urgent response and clear assurances you can provide to business that you will deliver the certainty promised in Florence.”
