Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has confirmed that he voted in favour of Brexit in the referendum on European Union membership last year. Speaking to the Herald Magazine this week the one-time Liverpool and Scotland player said: “I voted to leave. I don’t believe we live in a democracy. I don’t like people who are unelected telling me what I can and can’t do. I didn’t choose them to do that.”

In April Souness was covering a Champions League tie between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid on Irish TV sports channel TV3 during which he attacked the state of English football for its lack of passion.

It prompted the TV3 presenter to joke: "You voted Brexit, didn't you?" Souness, best known these days as a Sky Sports pundit, replied: "I certainly did."

