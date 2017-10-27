MONEY earmarked to improve the education of children from deprived backgrounds is being used to shore up local authority education budgets, it has been claimed.

Analysis of how the £120 million Pupil Equity Fund (PEF) is being used found that it is being used to compensate for cuts to schools budgets.

One teacher said that the net effect of the scheme amounted to "nothing", according to a report by the Times Education Supplement, while others have said that it is not providing "added value".

Loading article content