ALLEGATIONS of sexual harassment and abuse against women at Westminster are "deeply concerning," No 10 has said.

A spokeswoman said Theresa May would urge anyone with information to contact the authorities.

Downing Street's intervention came following reports that female researchers and aides in Parliament were using a WhatsApp group to share information about alleged abuse.

"Any reports of sexual harassment are deeply concerning,” insisted the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman.

"The PM was very clear when we responded to the reports about Harvey Weinstein in the last few weeks that any unwanted sexual behaviour is completely unacceptable and that is true in any walk of life, including politics.

"Any allegations that may come to light will be taken extremely seriously and we would advise people to contact the police if there is such an allegation so that it's fully investigated," she added.

No 10 said it was not aware of any allegations having been formally reported.

Asked if claims against a minister would lead to their dismissal by Mrs May, her spokeswoman said: "She would take it extremely seriously and serious action would be taken where it's necessary."

She added that allegations that did not warrant a police investigation could be made to the House of Commons authorities or a political party.

"All parties, all employers in any walk of life including politics, must take this seriously and must make sure staff are protected and looked after," she explained.

"No industry or career area is immune to that, including politics,” the spokeswoman added.

The WhatsApp group reportedly shared tales of MPs groping staff in lifts and how women were "not safe in taxis" because of the behaviour of a minister.

The Sun reported that culprits were said to include a Cabinet minister, who allegedly groped a victim at a drinks party.

One politician was described as "very handsy" in a message and the WhatsApp group was also warned to "watch out" for a particular politician at a party conference.

Senior politicians from both the Tories and Labour are said to be named in the WhatsApp group.

Parliamentary authorities have a limited ability to intervene because staff are employed directly by MPs, a House of Commons spokesman said, but there was a 24-hour helpline available to raise concerns.

"The House of Commons takes the welfare of everyone who works in Parliament very seriously," the spokesman said.

"The House is limited in its ability to intervene in employment matters, such as allegations of bullying or harassment by MPs of their staff as MPs are self-employed and employ their staff directly.

"We provide HR advice to MPs through the Members' HR Advice Service, who also promote good employment practices.

"A free confidential helpline is provided by the House of Commons and available 24/7 for all Members' staff," he pointed out.

The spokesman added: "Where Members are alleged to have breached the MPs code of conduct it is possible for the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to launch an investigation."