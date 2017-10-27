By Gordon Currie

A Scottish home interiors retailer has launched the world's first in-store catalogue to help the homeless as part of a charity campaign.

Homer - which has branches in Edinburgh and Aberfeldy - is giving customers the opportunity to buy an extra item from the catalogue to donate to the campaign.

Customers are being given the chance to buy items at half-price which will then be passed on to furnish a series of eco-homes being created to help the homeless.

Homer is also directly donating £20,000 worth of goods to furnish the newly-created homes as part of a series of tie-ins with the Social Bite Village project.

The company has also pledged a further £1,000 through its Facebook page and hopes the groundbreaking scheme encourages other commercial companies to back the scheme.

Homer owner Jayne Ramage said: "This is such an innovative and worthwhile project that we wanted to become involved and lend our full support to it.

"The project aims initially to help 20 people by giving them the chance to move into specially designed apartments within a supported community hub.

"That in itself is a brilliant idea - but we felt that donating 20,000 pounds worth of furnishings would help elevate these places into actual 'homes' for people.

"Each one will be different and have its own character which I think is important in helping people get back their own identity when they get off the streets.

"We then came up with the idea of an in-store catalogue - sort of like a wedding gift list - which gives customers the chance to get involved in the project in a very practical way.

"We don't think anyone has done anything like this before where customers can buy an item from a catalogue at half the normal price and donate it directly to one of the homes.

"Homer has a loyal customer base and I'm sure some of our regulars would be minded to spend a little extra to help with such a good cause.

"Coming up to Christmas as well, people might consider it a way to spread a little cheer to those in our society who need that extra helping hand.

"Even if people weren't planning to buy anything for themselves at this time, I'd encourage them to come in, have a look at the catalogue and see if there is something they could buy to help the homeless."

Siobhan Mackenzie, 40, from Strathaven, and her children Harrison, 10, and Maddie, seven, were the first customers to buy items from the catalogue for the homeless project.

She said: "We were on a break in Edinburgh and heard about the project so we went in to buy something and make a contribution.

"It is a small gesture but I think it is a significant one. I like the fact you can pick up something tangible and that item then goes directly into the homes.

"We bought some mugs. The kids were happy to do it and I think it's important to encourage them to help other people."

Items purchased from the in-store gift list are being crated up for delivery and will be distributed to the homes within the village early next spring.

The Social Bite Village is set to be formed in Leith early next year after City of Edinburgh Council agreed a temporary lease of land for the project.

The village will feature eco-friendly homes for 20 people along with a community hub, and it will be staffed by mentors, a health worker and on-site security.

It is the most ambitious project yet by Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn, who has attracted Hollywood stars like George Clooney to Edinburgh to back his work for the homeless.

A Big Sleepout in December in Edinburgh has also been organised to raise further funds for the ongoing costs of running the village.