The two carers of a woman who has not been seen in public for nearly 20 years have been charged with her murder.

Margaret Fleming, who has learning difficulties, was reported missing by Eddie Cairney and Avril Jones on October 28 last year.

But a year-long police investigation has failed to find any trace of the 36-year-old.

Cairney, 76, and Jones, 57, were arrested on Wednesday and today appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court charged with murder.

They made no plea or declaration during the hearing and were remanded in custody.

They were also charged with abduction and assault, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and fraud.

Ms Fleming has not been seen by anyone other than her carers since a family gathering in 1999.