A pensioner needed stitches to his head after he was assaulted during a row over a parking space at a DIY store.
The 70-year-old was knocked to the ground outside Homebase in Dumfries on Friday.
Police said he was attacked by a man in his 50s during a dispute over a car park space.
The victim suffered a head wound and was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after the incident at around 11.15am.
Constable Sandy Currie said: "This appears to be an unprovoked assault on a 70-year-old man over a parking space.
"The attack has resulted in the victim being left with a cut to the head which required him to attend hospital for treatment."
The suspect left the scene in what is believed to be a small blue or silver car.
He is described as having short grey hair, was of medium build, and wore dark-coloured clothing.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the assault or knows the identity of the suspect to call 101 quoting incident number PS-20171027-1178.
