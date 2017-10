The Scottish Government said it understands and respects the position of the Catalan Government after the parliament voted to establish an independent republic from Spain.

While the UK Government said it will not recognise the declaration of independence, Scotland's External Affairs Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the people of Catalonia "must have the ability to determine their own future".

Ms Hyslop said Spain has the right to oppose independence but that Friday's vote "came about only after repeated calls for dialogue were refused".

