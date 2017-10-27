A climber has been airlifted to safety after falling near a popular tourist attraction on Skye.
The woman, said to be in her early 20s, suffered a leg injury in the fall close to Neist Point Lighthouse at around 1pm on Friday.
Footage from a Coastguard helicopter showed rescuers winching her to safety as waves crash into the coastline around the most westerly tip of Skye.
Loading article content
Dramatic rescue footage of an injured fallen rock climber has just been released by Stornoway Coastguard helicopter this afternoon #NeistPoint #NeistPointLighthouse #IsleofSkye #allsafe https://t.co/riYmupPR4F pic.twitter.com/8GlP82sauI
— Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) October 27, 2017
A Coastguard spokesman said the woman had fallen about two metres during a climb under the lighthouse.
He said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just after 1pm today reporting that a climber had sustained a lower leg injury after falling and needed medical assistance.
“Portree, Dunvegan and Kyle Coastguard Rescue Teams, Leverburgh All Weather Lifeboat and the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter were all sent to the scene.
“The young climber was winched into the helicopter and taken to Stornoway Airport where she was met by the Scottish Ambulance Service for onward transfer to the Western Isles Hospital.
“We wish her a speedy recovery.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.