Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion programme to settle a charge of driving under the influence.
The US golfer entered the plea on Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Under the diversion programme, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a 250 dollar (£190) fine and court costs.
He also must attend driving under the influence (DUI) school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.
The judge indicated that he had already met those requirements.
Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests.
He was arrested in May after being found passed out in his Mercedes.
