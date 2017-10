Brits will be able to enjoy an extra hour under the duvet on Sunday when the clocks go back at 2am – and health and cognitive bonuses – according to sleep experts.

As Daylight Saving Time ends, the UK will switch from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), heralding the start of lighter mornings but darker evenings.

But according to Professor Matthew Walker, director of the Centre for Human Sleep Science at Berkeley California, a small boost to our nightly slumber can also improve memory and increase learning capacity.

