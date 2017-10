SCOTLAND has taken an opposing stance to most countries over Catalonia's declaration of independence from Spain.

While many prominent nations including Britain and the US rejected the independence vote and said it was crucial that unity in Spain was upheld, the Scottish Government said it "understands and respects the position of the Catalan government" and that the region's people "must have the ability to determine their own future".

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, reiterated the view of the EU — and the wider international community — that they would not recognise an independent Catalonia.

