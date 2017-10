THIS is a personal story about the 1967 Abortion Act, though it is as nothing compared with those of women who have since had to face a choice in this matter. In the wake of the Act’s passage into law 50 years ago, my father Joe and his great friend George Savage helped establish a group called the Society of the Innocents. Its aim was to provide material support for women who were considering whether or not to terminate their pregnancies. In this they were motivated by their Christian religion which asserts all human life is sacrosanct but also by their Socialist values which held that we must do what we can to protect the vulnerable. To them humanity is at its most vulnerable and fragile when it is forming in the womb.

Most of the women they encountered in a tiny facility in Glasgow’s East End were also vulnerable and in an emotionally fragile state owing to a toxic assortment of circumstances. Many had become pregnant by fathers who had promptly disappeared and some were in abusive relationships. Nearly all of them were desperately worried about being unable to support their new-born child, including some who had been disowned by their families for the disgrace of being pregnant out of wedlock. Some of them still insisted on terminating their pregnancies and were assured they would still be welcome to return if they encountered any difficulties following the procedure. Not a single woman who passed through this place took the possibility of abortion lightly. None were condemned or judged; all were offered help in the form of baby clothes; food and baby-care products.

In time these men gradually wound down their roles, believing that in these situations women are best placed to offer help to other women in the event of a crisis pregnancy. Fifty years later the Society of the Innocents is still thriving and I’m glad about that.

