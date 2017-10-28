EasyJet says it has reached an agreement with Air Berlin to buy parts of the bankrupt German airline as part of a 40 million euro (£35 million) deal.
The budget airline said it will acquire "certain assets of the air transport business operated from the Berlin-Tegel airport, including the related slots and bookings".
The German news agency dpa reported that easyJet would take over 25 Airbus A320 planes.
Loading article content
Air Berlin, which was Germany's second-biggest airline, ended operations after 38 years with a Friday evening Munich-to-Berlin flight.
Germany's number one airline, Lufthansa, plans to take over more than half its fleet but that deal has yet to win antitrust clearance.
Air Berlin had some 8,000 employees. Lufthansa expects to take on up to 3,000 of them.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.