Two teenagers have been reported to the procurator fiscal for misusing fireworks in Aberdeen.
Police identified the 18-year-old males setting off and throwing fireworks in a car park on Friday.
Officers were called to the Links Road and Beach area at around 6.30pm after a report of youths misusing fireworks there.
The pair had their fireworks seized and have been reported to the procurator fiscal.
Sergeant Alex Allan said: "We carry out regular patrols in this area along with our road policing colleagues to address community concerns regarding antisocial behaviour.
"This is just one example of the positive action which is taken and can on this occasion be attributed to an associated report from a member of the public which is greatly appreciated.
"The dangers associated with the misuse of fireworks cannot be overstated and Police Scotland will positively address any misuse or such reckless conduct.
"I would urge those using fireworks to do so safely and legally, while asking the public to support our efforts by reporting their concerns with descriptions of those responsible when possible."
