Catalonia’s separatist leader has called on Catalans to peacefully oppose Spain’s takeover.
Carles Puigdemont made the remarks in a staged appearance that appeared to convey he refuses to accept his firing, which was ordered by central authorities.
Mr Puigdemont said in a brief statement that appeared to be pre-recorded that “we will continue working to build a free country”.
Spain’s La Sexta TV channel simultaneously showed live footage of Mr Puigdemont having lunch in a bar in central Girona, his hometown, occasionally interrupted by residents who asked him to pose for selfies.
Mr Puigdemont’s appearance on public regional TV3 broadcaster showed him speaking from a podium with the official emblem of the Catalan regional government. Behind him there were the Catalan and European Union flags, but not the one from Spain.
Spain took formal direct control of Catalonia on Saturday, dismissing the region’s defiant separatist government a day after politicians passed a declaration of independence for the prosperous north-eastern region.
