Labour is undergoing a "rebirth" in its former Scottish heartlands, Jeremy Corbyn has claimed.

Following the party's wipe-out in the 2015 general election, when they lost all but one of their Scottish seats, Mr Corbyn said they were once again a "force for change".

Addressing the Unite union's Scottish policy conference in Aviemore, the Labour leader said that after gaining six seats at the last election in June they were now "in the running for many more".

"Labour is once again a force for change in Scotland," he said.

"We've been written off time and again, but we showed that it is our party that is capturing the mood both in Scotland and across the UK.

"We are under no illusions.

"There are still many people who need to be persuaded to put their trust in the Labour Party once again.

"But this is the beginning of the rebirth of Scottish Labour and the beginning of a movement that will transform our country for the many not the few."

Mr Corbyn highlighted the Government's recent climb down over charges of up to 55p a minute to call as Universal Credit helpline as an example of the difference the party was making.

"This is a victory for Labour.

"But it shows why a Labour government is needed to fully reform the whole benefits system," he said.

On Brexit, he said that while the party accepted the result of the referendum, it was seeking a "jobs first" deal which prioritised jobs and preserved employment, social and environmental rights and protections.

"We want a deal that works for Scotland and all parts of the UK and respects the devolution settlement by ensuring that powers returning from Brussels go directly to Edinburgh, Cardiff or Belfast rather than being hoarded in Westminster," he said.