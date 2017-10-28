Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman was overjoyed to receive a message of support from Emilia Clarke ahead of her Game Of Thrones-inspired dance on the show.
During Saturday’s live Halloween-themed show, comedian Calman and her partner Kevin Clifton will dance a Foxtrot to Queen’s Killer Queen, for which they will be dressed as characters from the fantasy drama series.
Calman shared a video message on Twitter filmed by Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen – the Mother of Dragons – in Game Of Thrones.
Tonight I'm Daenerys Targaryen on @bbcstrictly. I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It's actually her *swoons* pic.twitter.com/GOuohvSqt9
— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 28, 2017
In character, Clarke said: “Susan – my daughters tell me that you are playing the Mother of Dragons this week on Strictly Come Dancing.
“As the Mother of Dragons myself, I wanted to wish you luck because you are my favourite, you and adorable Kevin, I want to win.
“My dragons and I will be watching, waiting, patiently, to see you win Strictly Come Dancing.”
She added: “I believe in you Susan, you go get ’em.”
Along with the post, Calman wrote: “Tonight I’m Daenerys Targaryen on @bbcstrictly. I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It’s actually her *swoons*.”
Earlier in the week, Calman tweeted a picture of Clarke as Daenerys and her co-star Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
Our Hallowe'en dance is the Foxtrot, to Killer Queen. @keviclifton has choreographed a brilliant routine. Can't wait for Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ERlInGYs0l
— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 24, 2017
She wrote: “Our Hallowe’en dance is the Foxtrot, to Killer Queen. @keviclifton has choreographed a brilliant routine. Can’t wait for Saturday!”
The 42-year-old Scottish star also expressed her joy at having a dragon on the show to accompany her routine.
I asked Strictly if I could have a dragon this week. They've got me a dragon. I couldn't love this show more. pic.twitter.com/GHvsLHA8He
— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 27, 2017
Calman tweeted: “I asked Strictly if I could have a dragon this week. They’ve got me a dragon. I couldn’t love this show more.”
Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One.
