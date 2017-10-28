Ed Balls will immerse himself in the lives of those who voted for Donald Trump in America’s Deep South for a new documentary, continuing his transition from politician to TV star.

The former Labour MP, who entertained the nation with his rambunctious Strictly Come Dancing efforts last year, is to front his own three-part series for BBC Two, titled Ed Balls: My Deep South Road Trip.

One year on from Trump’s win in the US presidential election, Balls will travel to some of the original Confederate states to meet those who voted for the Republican to see how they feel about their decision now, while also hoping to understand more about the impact of his victory.

