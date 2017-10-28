A cyclist has died following a collision with a parked car.
The collision happened on Charterhall Road, Edinburgh at around 1pm on Friday.
The 61-year-old cyclist was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.
Loading article content
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Sergeant Neil Crozier, of the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the cyclists family at this difficult time and inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.
"As part of our investigation, we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch as soon as possible."
The cyclist was travelling west when he was involved in the collision with a parked dark grey Mitsubishi car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh's road policing unit via 101, quoting incident number 1543 of October 27.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.