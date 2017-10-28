A CYCLIST has died following a collision with a parked car.

It happened on Charterhall Road, Edinburgh at around 1pm on Friday.

The 61-year-old cyclist was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Neil Crozier, of the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the cyclist's family at this difficult time and inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

"As part of our investigation, we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch as soon as possible."

The cyclist was travelling west when he was involved in the collision with a parked dark grey Mitsubishi car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh's road policing unit via 101, quoting incident number 1543 of October 27.