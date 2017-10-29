UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove faced a furious backlash on social media after claiming being interviewed by BBC Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys was like "going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroom".

The MP apologised for the "clumsy" on-air joke referring to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock was also facing demands for an apology after he joined in the joke, saying Humphrys' interview technique was "way past groping".

Gove said in a tweet: "Apologies for my clumsy attempt at humour on R4 Today this morning – it wasn't appropriate. I'm sorry and apologise unreservedly."

The minister was being interviewed by Humphrys in front of a live audience for a special 60th anniversary edition of Radio 4's flagship Today programme.

Asked what it was like appearing on the programme, Gove replied: "Sometimes I think going into the studio with you John is a bit like going into Harvey Weinstein's bedroom. You just pray you emerge with your dignity intact."

Kinnock, who was being interviewed alongside him, joined in, saying: "John goes way past groping. Way past groping."

Several people took to Twitter to condemn the remarks, including Labour MP Jess Phillips, who wrote: "Michael Gove just left the studio without his dignity."

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said Gove was "not funny" adding: "Given current sensitivities (it) is beyond poor judgement – it's crass."

Singer Lily Allen called the MP a "bonehead" while actor Stephen Mangan wrote: "Morning. Here's a rape joke from Michael Gove to start your day."

Others called for Kinnock to apologise, with one listener writing: "Sexual violence is no punchline".

Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine tweeted: "Neil Kinnock's reaction to the Harvey Weinstein joke by Michael Gove is the strangest thing about it."

The row erupted at a time when the conduct of MPs is under intense scrutiny in the wake of the allegations about Weinstein, who is accused of harassing and assaulting dozens of women. He denies claims of non-consensual sex.