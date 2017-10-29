THE threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis claimed during a visit to South Korea.

In remarks in Seoul with South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo at his side, Mattis accused North Korea of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programmes – and vowed to defeat any attack. Adding the US will never accept North Korea becoming a nuclear state.

"North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbours and the world through its illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear weapons programmes," he said, adding that US-South Korean military and diplomatic collaboration has taken on "a new urgency".

