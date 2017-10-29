PEOPLE across Scotland are to have a say in how £100 million of council funds will be used in their communities.
Council leaders have agreed that at least one per cent of local government budgets will be subject to "participatory budgeting" by the end of 2021 which allows communities to make decisions on how funding is spent in their localities.
Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart said: "This is a clear way of bringing democracy to local communities by giving people a direct voice in spending decisions."
Adding, "We want to see a Scotland in which everyone can play a full part in society and every community has different challenges and opportunities, which is why it is fantastic news at least one per cent of local authority budgets will be subject to community choices budgeting.
"Local authorities are to be congratulated on taking democracy closer to the people and we will continue to work with them, communities and all sectors across Scotland to make community choice budgeting a success."
The framework for the fund has been created by the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).
