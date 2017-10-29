NINE sailors from a nuclear missile submarine based at Faslane on the Clyde have been dismissed from the Royal Navy after failing drugs tests.
They had been serving aboard HMS Vigilant, which carries the Trident nuclear deterrent.
It is understood that the drug involved was cocaine
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has now ordered all UK submarine crews to be tested for drugs.
He is also said to have given First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones a "roasting" over the incident.
The Royal Navy said it did not tolerate drugs misuse, adding: "Those found to have fallen short of our high standards face being discharged from service."
Earlier this month, the submarine's captain was relieved of his command after an alleged "inappropriate relationship" with a member of his crew. The navy said at the time that an investigation was ongoing and operations were not impacted.
The Vigilant's second-in-command has also been removed over similar allegations.
Vigilant is one of Britain's four Vanguard-class submarines which carry up to eight Trident missiles armed with nuclear warheads.
All Royal Navy vessels have a "no touching rule" that prohibits intimate relationships on board.
