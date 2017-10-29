GLASGOW City Council has been guilty of "systematically discriminating" against women for decades, according to the GMB union.

The union is now demanding an urgent call for "action not words" from the local authority.

The attack on the council is made in a strongly-worded motion to this week's Scottish Trade Union Congress Women's Conference, which also claims Glasgow will "never truly flourish" while it's women are being held back. It insists that essential services such as cleaning, caring and catering, currently provided by arms length external organisations such as Cordia, must be urgently brought back in-house. The council claims it is committed to carrying out a review of the feasibility of this.

