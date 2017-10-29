POLICE are appealing for information after a father was attacked and hospitalised in a residential area in the south side of Glasgow in front of his three-year-old child.

The attack, which took place near Queens Park in Shawlands, was made in broad daylight and was described as "despicable" by police investigating the crime.

It is understood that the 26-year-old man, who is believed to live locally, was pushing this three-year-old son along Venard Gardens, just off Pollokshaws Road in the leafy enclave of Strathbungo, just before 11am on Saturday morning. He was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his phone and when he refused he was attacked and injured in front of his toddler. The suspect then fled the scene.

Loading article content