A raised fist made of helmets, pick axes and broken rubble rolled ahead of hundreds of walking skeletons, costumed dancers and flowery floats in Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade, which this year honoured the 228 people killed by an earthquake

Mexico City’s central Zocalo plaza was filled by the papier mache skeletal Catrina figures and candle-covered shrines where people were invited to place photographs of those killed in two recent earthquakes, which together left more than 400 dead across the country.

A raised fist was the signal the rescuers gave for silence to hear if anyone was trapped under the rubble left by the most recent quake.

