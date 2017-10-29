GORDON Brown today recalls how he once woke up in Downing Street, fearing that he might go completely blind.

The revelation comes as the former Prime Minister bares his soul in his memoirs - My Life, Our Times – to be published in full next week.

In a deeply personalised account of his time at the top of British politics, the 66-year-old former Labour leader also admits that his reserve of character and lack of public empathy meant that he was “not an ideal fit” for the modern era of “touchy-feely politics”.

