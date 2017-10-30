Many people across Scotland have woken up to the first widespread frost of the season with temperatures in some places dipping below zero.

Temperatures fell as low as minus 2C (25F) in parts of the country on Monday morning as the autumn’s first widespread grass frost spread across the country.

Sunday night saw temperatures broadly plummet into low single figures, with much of the UK waking up to frost on the ground.

As the day progresses, the coldest temperatures will be felt in Scotland where the mercury will struggle to rise above 8C.

The south, on the other hand, it will be a milder 12C (53.6F) to 13C (55.4F).

The Met Office describes today’s outlook for the Central Belt as “cold with a little patchy rain.”

The weather service added: “It will be a rather cold day with some light and patchy rain spreading from the west for a brief time later in the morning and early afternoon, otherwise mainly dry. Maximum temperature is set to be 8°C.”

Met Office forecaster Matthew Box also said: “What we have is high pressure centred over parts of the UK, and that’s bringing a northerly flow across, in particular, eastern parts of the UK, and it’s brought northerly winds and polar maritime air mass across the UK throughout the course of Sunday as well.

“With that cooler air coming down and the high pressure moving slowly but surely eastwards into Sunday night, the combination of that cold air and the clear skies associated with that high pressure are going to allow temperatures to drop off.”

By Tuesday, the cold snap will thaw slightly, with maximum temperatures likely to rise one or two degrees.