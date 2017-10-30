A HOUSEBUILDER seeking to transform a former university building into luxury flats has sought to bring the public onboard by hitting out at "misconceptions" over the scheme.

CALA Homes has dismissed claims that woodland would be destroyed by its planned £100m redevelopment of the University of Strathclyde's Jordanhill Campus as "simply not true".

The plan would see the landmark B-listed David Stow building in Glasgow's leafy west end converted into flats and more than 400 homes built on the site, but protesters say that scores of protected trees would be uprooted.

Last week Glasgow City Council's planning officials recommended that the scheme should be approved, but councillors said that a pre-Determination Hearing must take place before with arguments presented from both the developers and local objectors.

Now CALA has released an open letter seeking to address people's concerns with promises that its approach would be "sympathetic and considered" to the local environment.

In the letter, CALA states its commitment to building on the legacy of the landmark 31-acre site, which is now derelict after being unoccupied since 2012.

It says: "Protecting the landscape is central to our proposal. More than 40 per cent of the site will be retained as greenspace and there will be a net provision of more than 350 new trees.

"Together with existing access points, new public footpaths and cycleways will make the Campus accessible to all. The greenspace will be maintained by a factor, ensuring local people can enjoy the site long-term.

"More than 5,000 square metres of children’s active play spaces will be created and the pitches would be given to Glasgow Life to ensure the community and all local schools in the area, including Jordanhill School, benefit."

The letter also refers to recent independent research that found construction of the site would create almost 200 new jobs for Glasgow and deliver an economic boost of over £5m in Gross Added Value (GAV).

Jim McIntyre, managing director of CALA Homes (West), said: “CALA is an award-winning homebuilder with decades of experience in delivering high quality residential developments and we fully intend to extend our strong reputation with a sensitive approach at Jordanhill Campus.

“Currently, many of the buildings are derelict and much of the land is brownfield. I firmly believe our proposals represent a significant improvement and will enhance a community asset. They would create a great place to live.

“We look forward to presenting our exciting plans next month, and to continuing to work in partnership with the community to deliver a successful development within the heart of Jordanhill.”

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (West) added: “We want to dispel the misconception that we plan to overdevelop the site.

“We’re seeking to develop mostly on the footprints of existing buildings and to create a more designed central parkland area than currently exists on the site. These plans include cycle paths, walkways and areas of open space which will enhance this site for current and future communities of Jordanhill.”

